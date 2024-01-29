Hyderabad: 25-year-old successfully undergoes heart transplant

The youngster was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCMP), a medical condition wherein it becomes difficult for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 03:36 PM

Hyderabad: Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills on Monday announced successful life-saving heart transplant surgery on a 25-year-old software employee, Dinesh, hailing from a modest family from Andhra Pradesh. The youngster was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCMP), a medical condition wherein it becomes difficult for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

Despite being implanted with Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (AICD), his condition did not improve. The doctors at Care Hospital advised him to register with the State-run Jeevandan cadaver organ donation initiative, for a donor heart.

After anxious wait for two-months, Dinesh received a suitable donor heart from a brain dead road accident victim. The hospital’s medical team, led by Dr. A Nagesh, senior cardiothoracic and heart transplant surgeon, quickly managed to harvest the donor heart.

“Dinesh’s failing heart was replaced within an hour, thanks to a meticulous and time-sensitive procedure. The collaborative effort of surgeons, cardiologists, anaesthesiologists, nurses, and support staff over two challenging weeks has resulted in Dinesh’s remarkable recovery,” Dr Nagesh said.

Post-discharge, the patient has successfully completed his first follow-up, reporting a symptom-free and positive recovery, press release added.