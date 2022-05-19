Career priority for Gen Z: Survey

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: Career emerged as the most important criterion for Gen Z when preparing for exams.

An online survey to understand what motivates the students put extra hours into preparing for their exams, conducted by Brainly, a doubt-solving platform for students and parents, revealed a distinct change in how they consider salaries, status, social impact, and more. Nearly 4,000 Gen Z students were polled about their career expectations.

According to the survey, career was the most important parameter followed by salary, status, social impact, and more for Gen Z members than it was for their parents.

A total of 77.8 per cent of the students polled gave more importance to preparing for a future career. When considering a future job, 39 per cent of high school students said they valued high-paying jobs, and 36.2 per cent of middle school students preferred high paying jobs. Similarly, 54.1 per cent of middle school students said they would be happy working remotely in future jobs and 50.8 per cent of high school students preferred remote working.

When it comes to choosing a job, 52.8 per cent of all students polled said salary was the most significant factor, while 35.2 per cent valued the job title more than salary.

“Gen Z represents the future workforce, and it is important for educators to understand the role education should play in preparing this generation for tomorrow,” said Narsimha Jayakumar, Managing Director, Brainly, India.