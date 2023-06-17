Cars launching in July 2023

Hyderabad: Are you looking for a new car in July 2023? If so, you’re in luck! Several new cars are set to launch in India in July, including two from Maruti Suzuki and one from Hyundai. The top-model cars of Maruti Suzuki, Kia Motors, and Hyundai Motor are set to launch their new editions. The reports say that Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Hyundai Exter.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The Maruti Suzuki Invicto seven-seater will go on sale in India on July 5, 2023. The 1987 cc petrol engine of the Invicto will produce 172.99 horsepower. This four-cylinder engine will be paired with a CVT gearbox and provide 16.13 kilometers per gallon (km/l), according to ARAI certification. The highest power output of this engine-motor combination is 183.72 bhp, with a certified fuel efficiency of 23.24 km/l. Pricing for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto is anticipated to range from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Hyundai Exter

The Hyundai Exter is set to make its debut on July 10, 2023. It will come equipped with a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine as its sole powertrain option. Buyers will have the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. The engine will deliver a power output of 83 bhp and a maximum torque of 114 Nm. The anticipated price range for the Hyundai Exter is between Rs 6 to 10 lakh.