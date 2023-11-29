Casa Bacardi on tour in Hyderabad: Nucleya to perform at Heart Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:49 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: Casa Bacardi On Tour is gearing up to bring a musical extravaganza to Hyderabad on December 9, with an highly anticipated performance by electronic music producer, Nucleya, at Heart Cup Coffee Gandipet. The event promises an unforgettable experience, with Nucleya’s set expected to be the highlight of the night.

Sameeksha Uniyal, the brand lead for Bacardi, said, “Hyderabad’s music-loving crowd has been eagerly awaiting Nucleya’s performance. The response has been phenomenal, and we look forward to bringing more such experiences to the city with Casa Bacardi On Tour.” Known for its vibrant music scene, Bacardi believes Hyderabad provides the perfect backdrop for this much-anticipated event. Nucleya’s impending performance has generated immense buzz and anticipation, assuring attendees of an extraordinary musical journey.

Tickets for the event are available on Paytm Insider.