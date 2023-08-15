Hyderabad Pupper Party set for Sunday at Heart Cup Coffee

The event is more than a meet-up, it is a woof-derful celebration of the purest kind of happiness- the joy of dogs having fun!

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 03:31 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Pupper

Hyderabad: A Bark-tastic event for all doggo dynamos and tail-wagging enthusiasts is being organised by the Pet Fed, India’s biggest Pet Festival. The event, ‘Hyderabad Pupper Party’ will be held on Sunday at Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet from 4 pm to 7 pm.

They promise to have wagging tails, giggles, and plenty of adorable paw traits to capture the day. The event is more than a meet-up, it is a woof-derful celebration of the purest kind of happiness- the joy of dogs having fun!

Pet Feed will be organising games and gifts for your pet along with appetizing fresh food by Benny’s Bowl. The tickets are available at BookMyShow, with the entry ticket costing 500 per person. The ticket will include an entry for one human, Benny’s bowl fresh dog food for your dog. While your pets can walk in for free!