X Festival: Hyderabad all set to celebrate indie music at this homegrown festival

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 04:45 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to witness an extraordinary musical spectacle as Independent Music Platform (IMP) gears up to host its largest homegrown music festival – X-Festival, slated to unfold on March 16 at Heart Cup Coffee, Gandipet. Boasting over a hundred local artists, performing in around 20 local genres, the 12-hour multi-genre program promises attendees an unforgettable journey through the vibrant landscape of independent music.

While the main stage will witness captivating performances by esteemed bands such as ‘Indian Ocean’, ‘Agnee’ ‘Chowraasta’, ‘Nawab Gang’, and ‘Suppi & the Vibe’, the Indie Arena will showcase an array of talents including ‘The Maahaa Project’, ‘Jammers’, ‘C6’, and others. For aficionados of hip-hop and electronica, a dedicated stage will host pulsating sets by artists like Shrii, Mudra, Black Diamond, Jeszie, Rival Mob, Smoke, and more.

Moreover, artists such as Damini Bhatla, Sriram Alluri, Vanishree Sahu, and Bendi will also be performing at the event. Additionally, there will be a flea market named ‘The Bazaar’ set up during the festival. Tickets for the event are currently on sale and can be purchased through Book My Show.