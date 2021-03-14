Case booked against Waseem Rizvi in Hyderabad

Quadri said that Waseem Rizvi’s irresponsible statement is blasphemous and promotes division based on religion and caste.

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Charminar police registered a case against former Shia Wakf Board Chairman Waseem Rizvi for hurting the sentiments of a particular community. The complaint was filed by one Syed Aale Mohammed Quadri, an advocate from Hussaini Alam. In his complaint made to the police, Quadri alleged that Waseem Rizvi in an interview made statements which were against humanity and promote terrorism.

Quadri said that Waseem Rizvi’s irresponsible statement is blasphemous and promotes division based on religion and caste. Basing on the complaint, the police booked a case under Sections 295A and 153A of IPC and are investigating.