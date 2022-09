Fire crackers worth Rs 19.42 lakh seized in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:12 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station Special Team (east) raided a fire crackers godown at Chelapura in old city and seized crackers worth Rs. 19.42 lakh that were stored at the place illegally.

“The godown owner Anil Kumar had procured the fire crackers for retail sale from other States and had illegally stored it. In all, 108 items of various companies were seized,” said the police.

The man along with the property was handed over to the Charminar police station for further action.