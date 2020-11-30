Castlebridge may repeat in Kolkata feature

The feature event of the races to be held on Tuesday

Kolkata: The Bharath Singh-trained Castlebridge, who maintains form, may repeat in the Hong Kong Jockey Club Trophy 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Tuesday. No false rails.

SELECTIONS

1. Seasky 1, Ghost 2

2. Supreme Legacy 1, Kimaya 2, Apna Time Aayega 3

3. Essos 1, Krishaa’s Choice 2, Demonstrate 3

4. Chephirah 1, Lumos 2, Across The Sea 3

5. Jaivant 1, Izzy 2, Rosina 3

6. Castlebridge 1, Lesrel 2, Perpetual Winning 3

7. Tasmania 1, Lakmos 2, Sirona 3

Day’s Best: Supreme Legacy

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7

