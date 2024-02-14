CAW Secunderabad conducts Mid-Career Interaction Programme

The theme for the interaction was ‘Whole of Nation Approach towards National Defence’

Hyderabad: The College of Air Warfare (CAW) conducted a Mid-Career Interaction Programme (MCIP) for 17 officers (15 from armed forces and two from civil services) at Secunderabad from February 12 to 14.

The theme for the interaction was ‘Whole of Nation Approach towards National Defence’. The operational level interactive programme was aimed at enhancing understanding of the strengths of each arm of the government to combat future national security challenges, a press release said.

In consonance with the objectives of the programme, many speakers of national & international repute including JD Patil from L&T, Prof Amit Shovan Ray from Centre for International Trade & Development, JNU, Lieutenant General (Retd) VG Khandare, Lieutenant General (Retd) Raj Shukla, and Air Marshal (Retd) BR Krishna addressed the participants. The speakers covered economic, Atmanirbharta, and civil-military fusion aspects related to the theme.