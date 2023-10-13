CBI arrests Paradip Port health officer in graft case, seizes foreign currency

By ANI Published Date - 10:32 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Paradip Port Trust’s health officer in a bribery case, officials said on Friday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dr Rajendra Narayan Panigrahi. He was the Port health officer in the Port Health Organisation, Paradip.

A case was registered on complaint against said accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe for issuance of Port Health Medical Clearance for the crew members working in the complainant’s company.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 54,000.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Paradip, Cuttack and Balasore (Odisha) which resulted in the recovery of cash of Rs 17 lakh (approx) and USD 20,558 and incriminating documents including documents pertaining to five properties at various places in Odisha and Hyderabad.

The arrested accused will be produced today before the Court of Special Judge Bhubaneswar.