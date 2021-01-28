CCE directs govt colleges not to collaborate with tobacco industries

By | Published: 1:02 am

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education directed all the Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) not to collaborate and not to accept sponsorships in any kind, from any of the tobacco industries/tobacco company related foundations.

In an order, the Commissionerate instructed the degree colleges to refrain from any kind of association with tobacco industries/tobacco company related foundations.

The colleges were directed to strictly implement the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act 2003 besides submit college self-declaration as ‘Tobacco Free’ to Commissionerate by January 31. Instructions were also given to display ‘No Smoking’ sign boards in the colleges.

