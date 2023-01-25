TSCHE, CCE and India Matters Foundation inks MoU to support TS students

The organisations have decided to popularize the Student Academic Verification Services, a platform developed by the TSCHE.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

The organisations have decided to popularize the Student Academic Verification Services, a platform developed by the TSCHE.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Commissionerate of Collegiate Education and India Matters Foundation here on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the areas including capacity building in higher education besides extending overseas education support services to Telangana students.

The organisations have decided to popularize the Student Academic Verification Services (SAVS), a platform developed by the TSCHE. They agreed to create a platform for students to interact with global forums to showcase their skills and knowledge, a press release said.

Also Read TSCHE to hold conclave on employability in Hyderabad on Nov 21

The agreement was a step forward towards enabling students to access a wider range of opportunities and achieving their academic and professional potential, it added,