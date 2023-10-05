| Two Day Workshop On Evaluation Reforms And Implementation Of Cce At Ou

Hyderabad: A two-day workshop on evaluation reforms and implementation of Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) for PG programmes in Osmania University commenced here on Thursday.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri highlighted how Telangana was progressing on various parameters, specifically on gross enrollment ratio and more specifically on enrollment of girls in higher education.

He emphasized that the thinking process of students requires a change, which could be achieved by changing teaching, learning and evaluation systems. He also stressed on the need to integrate technological advancements in the teaching learning processes.

Keynote speaker ISB Prof. S Chandrashekhar made a detailed presentation on the survey conducted by his team on the evaluation reforms in the State.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder remarked that change was inevitable in every field and stressed on the need to move from the rote method of learning. He highlighted changes in the education system with reforms from Hunter Commission to Kothari Commission.

