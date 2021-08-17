C&D waste recycling plant in Warangal soon

The GWMC has already initiated plans for the treatment of bio-waste by setting up two biogas plants in Warangal city.

Warangal: The authorities of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) are gearing up to set up a construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant at Kakkiralapally village on the outskirts of the city.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Chief Municipal Health Officer Dr B Raja Reddy said that they had already identified about five acres of the government land at Kakkiralapally to set up the C&D waste recycling plant. “As the C&D waste is thrown on the outskirts of the city due to increased construction activity, there is a need to set up a plant in Warangal to recycle the C&D waste,” he said and added that a team of officials was planning to visit Hyderabad to study the existing plants there.

The GWMC has already initiated plans for the treatment of bio-waste by setting up two biogas plants in Warangal city. “We need to set up the C&D waste recycle plant with at least 500 metric tonnes capacity considering the future needs of the city which is witnessing rapid growth since the formation of Telangana State,” said an official.

The State government has established the C&D waste recycling plant at Jeedimetla in Hyderabad which can process 500 metric tonnes of C&D waste. It was set up in about 15 acres in a public-private partnership model. The by-products from the waste may be used to produce paver blocks, tiles, and pre-cast walls. People are required to call the authorities to clear the debris on payment of a small amount.

Sources said that Mayor Gundu Sudharani had already directed the officials concerned to prepare the plans for setting up the C&D waste plant at Kakkiralapally village in Inavole mandal in Warangal district.