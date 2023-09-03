Stephen Raveendra conducts Ganesh festival meeting

Stephen Raveendra asked the people not believe in rumours on social media and warned they were keeping a vigil on untruthful posts on social media and initiating legal action.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner, Stephen Raveendra on Sunday held a review meeting in view of Ganesh festival which commences on September 18.

He said the police officers particularly inspectors should meet the organizers in advance and review the arrangements for installation and immersion of the idols. “Everyone should work together to ensure that there is no law & order problem during the Ganesh festival celebrations,” he said.

The Cyberabad CP asked the police officials to coordinate with the civil departments in the respective areas including GHMC, HMWS&SB, TSSPDCL, Fire Services, Irrigation, Road Transport, R&B, Fire Services, Medical and Health department, and representatives of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti (BGUS) for the arrangements, management and security during the festival celebrations.

