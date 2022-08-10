Celebrate your sibling love with these sustainable Rakhis

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:03 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Photo: IANS

Hyderabad: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, siblings all over the world are busy buying the rakhis to express their love.

However, over time, sustainable versions of Rakhis have emerged, as discarding Rakhis made of non-biodegradable waste causes pollution and increases the amount of carbon dioxide in the environment.

Various online selling platforms have come up with a plethora of eco-friendly alternatives to protect the environment. Here are a variety of eco-friendly rakhis that can be made in our houses too, by using simple things like rice, seeds, and other natural resources.

Seed rakhis:

These rakhis are made of biodegradable materials such as cane, bamboo and other vegetable or fruit seeds, designed with the seed placed on top. These seeds are later discarded into the soil, and they grow into plants that serve as a reminder of the bond you share with your sibling.

Rice Rakhi:

Rice rakhi can be made with cardboard, rice grains, and threads. The basic structure of the rakhi will be rice grains and cardboard, and you can decorate it with any thread of your choice.

Dry Fruit Rakhi:

Dry fruits are an important part of any Indian festival, and using them to decorate your rakhis is a great way to express your love. Use any dry fruit and tie it to a thread, and your dry fruit rakhi is complete.

Pumpkin Seeds Rakhi:

Colour the pumpkin seeds and glue the seeds to cardboard. Tie it with a thread, and your rakhi is ready.

Upcycled rakhis:

These rakhis can be made with materials you already have around the house such as pretty ribbons, buttons, stickers, and many more.

Clay rakhi:

Natural clay or dough can be made use to make rakhis of various shapes and colours.