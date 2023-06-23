Celebrating Meryl Streep: Immerse yourself in these 5 audiobook narrations by the legendary actor on Audible

Listen to these 5 amazing audiobooks on Audible, narrated by the legendary actor Meryl Streep, that have been handpicked for you.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: The legendary actor Meryl Streep needs no introduction. Chances are you’ve probably watched at least one of her remarkable performances in movies, if not all. But did you know that her talent extends beyond acting? As we gear up to celebrate the incomparable actor, we have an extraordinary way for you to join in the celebration. Listen to these 5 amazing audiobooks on Audible, narrated by the legendary actor, that have been handpicked for you.

Heartburn

Written by: Nora Ephron

Experience an unruly tale of love gone wrong as Meryl Streep lends her voice to Nora Ephron’s iconic novel. Join Rachel Samstat, a pregnant cookbook writer navigating the aftermath of her husband’s affair, as she hilariously dishes out revenge, therapy sessions, and delectable recipes. Streep’s unmatched talent brings each character to life, making this audio experience a must-listen for fans of comedy and captivating storytelling.

Heads Will Roll

Written by: Kate McKinnon, Emily Lynne

Step into a realm of irreverent humour, outrageous characters, side-splitting moments, a sprinkle of social commentary, and a star-studded ensemble in the Audible Original comedy, ‘Heads Will Roll’. With Meryl Streep’s impeccable comedic timing and the talents of an extraordinary ensemble, ‘Heads Will Roll’ is a wild ride through a fantastical world where nothing is off-limits.

The Testament of Mary

Written by: Colm Tóibín

Delve into the profound narrative of Colm Tóibín’s acclaimed novel, ‘The Testament of Mary’, brought to life through the remarkable narration of Meryl Streep. Shortlisted for the prestigious Man Booker Prize in 2013, this audiobook offers a gripping exploration of an event that forever changed Mary’s life. Tóibín’s masterful storytelling, infused with tenderness and rage, delves into the depths of Mary’s grief-filled exile.

Big Tree

Written by: Brian Selznick

Get ready for an exciting adventure as Meryl Streep takes you on a wild ride in her narration of ‘Big Tree’, transporting you to a world filled with dinosaurs, meteors, and volcanoes. Louise and Merwin, the adventurous Sycamore seeds, face unexpected challenges after a fire separates them from their home. Streep’s expressive voice and delivery infuse the tale with a delightful sense of hope, making ‘Big Tree’ an absolute must-listen for all.

Haiti After the Earthquake

Written by: Paul Farmer

Meryl Streep narrates Dr. Paul Farmer’s personal recollection of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, breathing life into the story. Woven together with first-hand accounts from Haitians, doctors, and aid workers, this testimony vividly illustrates the immense challenges and extraordinary determination exhibited in the face of adversity. Streep’s renowned acting prowess shines through her expressive voice.