Celebrating Telangana’s artistic, musical heritage

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 11:06 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Telangana Art Fest (Photo: Nikitha Sriramoju)

Hyderabad: In a celebration of artistic diversity, ‘Telangana Art Festival’, being hosted at Jalavihar, Necklace Road, brings together artists and musicians for a one-of-a-kind celebration of the State’s artistic and musical heritage. Be it the vibrant strokes of contemporary art, the intricate details of resin creations, or thought-provoking abstract pieces, there is something here to inspire and captivate every artistic soul.

The extravaganza features over 35 artists and 50 singers, showcasing the fusion of art, music, and culture. A particular attraction is the ‘spin art’ where the activity allows visitors to create unique canvas designs by pedalling on a bicycle, generating patterns based on centrifugal force, cycling speed, pedal force, body weight and colour combinations.

“Artistic expression can be derived from various forms and you don’t have to be an artist for that. You can just pedal,” says Sanjana, a recent art graduate from London who has returned home to launch this startup. Other highlights include an incredible sand art of 76-year-old Chaganti Srinivas, made with “acrylic burnt umber” that closely matches the sand’s natural hue, Shanti Vinjmuri’s abstract paintings that depict human emotions and relations, Sujatha Venkat’s creative watercolour, acrylic, and knife paintings. Swathi Vasireddy, the event organiser and founder of Giggle Mugs events, said absence of a substantial collaborative platform for artists in Hyderabad inspired her to host the event.

The festival also paid tribute to legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and also conducted a singing contest. The event concludes on Sunday with an open mic session featuring diverse performances, including comedy, poetry and singing.