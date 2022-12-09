| Celebrations Erupt In Erstwhile Khammam Over Formation Of Brs

Celebrations erupt in erstwhile Khammam over formation of BRS

Celebrations erupted across the erstwhile Khammam district on Friday with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally launching BRS

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

BRS cadres celebrated launching of the BRS party in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Celebrations erupted across the erstwhile Khammam district on Friday with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao formally launching the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) as a national party at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

BRS Khammam district president Tata Madhusudhan and Kothagudem district president Rega Kantha Rao described Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to enter into national politics as a historic decision.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar stated that Chandrashekhar Rao who made the impossible possible by achieving separate Telangana was going to make his mark on national politics. The BRS would be successful in national politics because of the Chief Minister’s political acumen, he hoped.

The leaders said the Chief Minister launched Bharat Rashtra Samithi with the intention of extending the welfare regime of Telangana State across the country.

Soon after Chandrashekhar Rao hoisted the BRS party flag in Hyderabad, the party ranks in Khammam and Kothagudem districts burst crackers and distributed sweets at the party offices shouting slogans hailing the Chief Minister.