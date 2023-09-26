Cell Phone Hand Syndrome: How Does Excessive Use Of Cell Phones Lead To Surgery? | Dr. G.N. Sumanth

Dr. G.N. Sumanth, Chief Physiotherapist from Yashoda Hospitals, says that the excessive use of cell phones, hours of work on systems, and a few sleeping postures will lead to heavy pressure and pain on the elbows, which finally results in Cell Phone Hand Syndrome, which may lead to surgery in the worst case.
Hyderabad: Dr. G.N. Sumanth, Chief Physiotherapist from Yashoda Hospitals, says that the excessive use of cell phones, hours of work on systems, and a few sleeping postures will lead to heavy pressure and pain on the elbows, which finally results in Cell Phone Hand Syndrome, which may lead to surgery in the worst case. Watch the full video to know in detail about the causes, symptoms, and treatment of Cell Phone Hand Syndrome.
