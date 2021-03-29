Cellbay launches flagship showroom in Madhapur

The guests who attended the launch expressed their happiness and congratulated Cellbay management over its growth and appreciated them for providing best products and services to customers.

Telangana-born fastest-growing multi-brand mobile retail chain ‘CellBay’ unveiled its flagship store at Madhapur. The grand event witnessed the presence of Sunil Baby, Director Offline Sales – Xiaomi India; Malikarjuna, RM, Xiaomi South India; Sanjana, Director – HR & Marketing Cellbay; Krishna Prasad, VP – Cellbay; actors Chandni Bhagwanani and Prachi Thaker.

The guests who attended the launch expressed their happiness and congratulated Cellbay management over its growth and appreciated them for providing best products and services to customers.

Cellbay MD Soma Nagaraju expressed his happiness and said, “We are delighted to unveil our flagship Cellbay showroom at Madhapur. We at Cellbay always offers best prices, best experience and best after sales service to our customers.”

He added that Cellbay stores are also featuring smart TVs of MI, One Plus, ITEL, TCL, smart water purifiers, accessories and more. “Cellbay’s vision is to become the ‘The most trusted brand in multi-brand mobile retail chain stores’. We have a concrete expansion plan to open 100 stores by end of this financial year to serve the entire Telangana customers,” he shared.

