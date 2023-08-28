Monday, Aug 28, 2023
The toll free number will be functional between 10.30 am and 5 pm on all working days and the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Published Date - 04:19 PM, Mon - 28 August 23
Centralised toll free number to report on spurious drugs in TS

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA), Telangana has established a Centralized Toll Free Number (1800-599-6969) so that general public can share any grievances, credible complaints and information with regard to activities of illegal sales of drugs/spurious drugs and even issues related to quality of drugs, price, availability and misleading advertisements in Telangana.

The toll free number will be functional between 10.30 am and 5 pm on all working days and the identity of the informer will be kept confidential, DG, DCA, V B Kamalasan Reddy, said.

