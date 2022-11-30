Centre conspiring against Telangana: Sambasiva Rao

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, the CPI state chief stated that the Centre in the name of financial discipline was creating an economic crisis in the State by imposing sanctions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao has alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was conspiring to weaken Telangana financially and prevent its development.

He claimed that the Centre was not releasing funds due to a tune of over Rs 50,000 crore to Telangana.

Sambasiva Rao stated that the Centre had failed to fulfill various promises made to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. “Though eight years have passed still the Centre is not able to fulfill a single promise made in the Act. Instead it is creating trouble for Telangana by not releasing backlog funds under various heads,”he stated.

He warned that if the Centre do not change its attitude and release all the funds that is due to the State, it would launch agitation against it .