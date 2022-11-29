CPI will continue alliance with TRS in general elections: Kunamneni

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: CPI State secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Tuesday said his party would continue the alliance with the TRS in the coming general elections as well.

Speaking at a media conference at Yadagirigutta, Sambasiva Rao said the alliance between the CPI and TRS in the coming general elections would be based on the mutual understanding of the two parties.

He underlined the need for unity among the ideologically similar parties to save the country from BJP. He alleged that BJP was doing politics in the name of religion and provoking the youth, which would spoil the peaceful atmosphere.

The BJP was working with a conspiracy to bring President’s rule in the State. He pointed out that BJP had tried to topple down the TRS government by purchasing four ruling party MLAs.

The BJP government was also trying to terrorize leaders of opposition parties with E.D and IT raids. The CPI was strongly condemning the ED and IT raids on the houses and offices of TRS leaders and ministers in Telangana state.

Stating that Narendra Modi government had failed in all fronts, he said India stood in the 120th place in inequalities, 100th place in unemployment and 107th place on the hunger index.

A situation like that in Sri Lanka would come in India in the coming days and people would revolt against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several countries, which were geographically smaller than India, had witnessed better development.

The policies of the Modi government would concentrate the wealth of the country in the hands of a few industrialists, he said.