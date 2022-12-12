Fill vacant posts in Railways: Vinod Kumar to Centre

He asked BJP MPs from the State to take steps to fill these vacant posts.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:13 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar has demanded the Centre to immediately fill 3,15,823 vacant posts of various categories in Railways.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Vinod Kumar stated that Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav, while replying to a question asked by Congress Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjuna Kharge during Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, had released the list of vacant posts in railways. and according to it as many as 17,134 posts in various categories are vacant in the South Central Railway(SCR). He asked BJP MPs from the State to take steps to fill these vacant posts.

Vinod Kumar demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to fill the vacancies in the railways as well as in various departments.