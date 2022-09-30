Centre did not promise Bayyaram steel plant: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:56 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: Reiterating that setting up the Bayyaram steel plant in Mahabubabad district would not be feasible, union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the NDA government did not promise to establish it.

“It was the then UPA government that made the promise and that too if it is feasible. The Centre has also already informed the Parliament twice that the steel plant is not feasible,” he said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The technical committee constituted by the Central government has also ruled out the possibility of establishing the plant. As per norms, a steel plant could be set up only if there are 200 tonnes of iron ore deposits in the area.

He said the former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhara Reddy also said that the steel plant was not feasible.

Reacting to demonstrations organized in Telangana to protest against Reddy’s statement a few days ago that the steel plant was not feasible, he said the TRS government has promised in 2018 to set up the plant without the support of the Central government and ensure employment to 10,000 to 15,000 people in the State.

The ruling party, in its election manifesto, mentioned about the Bayyaram steel plant, he said asking as to why the State government was not taking necessary steps to establish it. Reddy alleged that the ruling party was unnecessarily provoking its party leaders to stage demonstrations against him to derive political mileage.

The ruling party leaders were indulging in meaningless criticism and false accusations against the BJP and the Central government over the steel plant issue, he said, questioning as to why the State government was not taking measures to open Nizam Sugar factory in Telangana.

Asked about the TRS plans to enter into national politics, Reddy said, “Let it start.”