Centre for Dalit Studies thanks CM, KTR for passing unanimous resolution in Assembly

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

In a press release here, CDS Chairperson Mallepalli Laxmaiah also thanked the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao for introducing the resolution in the Assembly

Hyderabad: Centre for Dalit Studies (CDS) thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for taking an initiative to unanimously pass a resolution in the State Assembly requesting the Central government to name the newly constructed Parliament building after Indian Constitution chief architect Dr BR Ambedkar.

In a press release here, CDS Chairperson Mallepalli Laxmaiah also thanked the Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao for introducing the resolution in the Assembly. Laxmaiah said Telangana was a pioneer in carrying forward the ideas of Ambedkar.

Thanking Ministers and MLAs for supporting the resolution, Laxmaiah underscored the need to pass similar resolutions in other States with the same request. “We are holding discussions with Dalit associations and democratic institutions in other States and get their support to pass a similar resolution in their respective States,” he said.

He found fault with the BJP MLAs for remaining absent in the Assembly when the resolution was passed in the House. “There is nothing wrong in expressing their opinions,” he said. He observed that the absence of BJP MLAs in the Assembly would indicate that the BJP was working against the aspirations of Ambedkar and ignoring the rights of Dalits.