Centre must consult States: KCR

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and others during his visit to a school in Delhi.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has on Saturday said that Centre should take into confidence the State governments while framing any policy and many challenges could arise, if the States are not taken into confidence.

Emphasising that the Centre should adopt a consultative approach in framing policies, Chandrashekhar Rao said in the democratic set up, any unilateral decision could lead to problems. He sought to remind a questioner that India was a union of States.

He was speaking to newsmen after visiting a Sarvodaya School in Africa Avenue Marg along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Chandrashekhar Rao is on a week-long trip to North India to foster a political alliance against the BJP and had met the Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav earlier in the day.

His parleys with the Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav raised interest among political circles. To a query from journalists about what transpired during the parleys with Kejriwal and Yadav, the Telangana Chief Minister smiled and said: “When two merchants meet they discuss business and when politicians meet politics are discussed. There are bound to be some sensational developments too.”

He, however, disclosed that there were discussions held on current political situation but was disinclined to speak politics in a school where he was interacting with the journalists.

The Telangana Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Kejriwal in developing schools and said a team of Telangana officials would soon be sent to Delhi to study the school system introduced by Kejriwal government. “They have done a good job and we will certainly learn from their experience”, he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao, who interacted with students, pointed out that he was pretty impressed with the students’ vision. “Some of them want to become Elon Musk. That is a good sign. Instead of making job seekers, the schools are training them to be job makers. For a country like India which has a big population, this is the most important thing,” he observed.

Rao and his party leaders were welcomed by Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, at the school. The delegation visited classrooms, labs and the students’ playing area among other facilities.

Briefing Rao about the Delhi government’s “remarkable improvements” in education, Kejriwal said many private school students were taking admission in government schools because of the quality of education being imparted.

“We have around 1,100 schools and nearly 18 lakh students studying in them. Earlier, this number was 16 lakh, but now, due to remarkable improvements in the education sector, many students of private schools are joining our government schools,” Kejriwal told Rao.

Later, the Telangana Chief Minister visited a Mohalla clinic in Mohammadpur in the national capital. Chandrashekhar Rao will be leaving for Chandigarh to call on the family members of farmers who died during the agitation against the farm laws and extend financial assistance to them on Sunday.

