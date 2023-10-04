Centre of Excellence for Women Empowerment at Priyadarshini Engg College

ICT Academy relationship manager Sheik Ghouse Pasha said through ICT awareness programmes on faculty development, skill and entrepreneurship development, youth and digital empowerment, industry institute interaction would be organised for faculty and students.

By PTI Published Date - 07:59 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Khammam: Priyadarshini Women’s Engineering College chairman of the college Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu informed that ICT Academy has chosen the college as a Centre of Excellence for Women Empowerment to bring out the hidden skills in the students.

A 15-day UiPath Robotic Process Automation Workshop organised by Honeywell Multinational Company and ICT Academy for fourth year CSC, CSM, ECE and EEE students of the college commenced on Wednesday.

ICT Academy relationship manager Sheik Ghouse Pasha said through ICT awareness programmes on faculty development, skill and entrepreneurship development, youth and digital empowerment, industry institute interaction would be organised for faculty and students.

Through CSR funding from multinational companies like Cognizant, Microsoft and others the students would be trained with industry-ready content, theoretical components and experiments and teach them the necessary skills for getting a job, he said.

The college academic director Atluri Venkata Ramana said the college has brought many changes in accordance with the changes in the field of technology. ICT Academy entered into an MoU with Priyadarshini Women’s College on the occasion.

The college principal Dr. B Gopal said that after the completion of the training examination would be conducted for the students and the students who score above 70 percent would be given a certificate.

Also Read Feud between Kakatiya varsity students, management garners political support