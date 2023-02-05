Telangana Cabinet approves State budget for 2023-2024

Shortly after the Cabinet meeting concluded, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao left for Nanded in Maharashtra to participate in the BRS party public meeting to be held in the afternoon.

By IANS Updated On - 01:27 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao discussed and approved the State budget for 2023-24 at Pragathi Bhavan here on Sunday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao will present the budget in the Assembly at 10.30 am on Monday.

Shortly after the Cabinet meeting concluded, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao left for Nanded in Maharashtra to participate in the BRS party public meeting to be held in the afternoon.

This is the second public meeting for the party after the recent Khammam meeting and the first one outside Telangana. A large number of leaders from Nanded and other parts of Maharashtra are slated to join the BRS during the meeting.