CEO asks master trainers to finish poll staff training within two weeks

Addressing a training programme conducted for District Level Master Trainers (DLMTs) on Monday, the CEO asked them to utilise the recent experience accumulated in conducting the Assembly Elections for the ensuing Parliament Elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 10:33 PM

Addressing a training programme conducted for District Level Master Trainers (DLMTs) on Monday, the CEO asked them to utilise the recent experience accumulated in conducting the Assembly Elections for the ensuing Parliament Elections.

Hyderabad: State Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj directed master trainers to complete all types of training with related to the ensuing Parliamentary Elections, except Polling Officers and Assistant Polling Officers within two weeks.

Addressing a training programme conducted for District Level Master Trainers (DLMTs) on Monday, the CEO asked them to utilise the recent experience accumulated in conducting the Assembly Elections for the ensuing Parliament Elections.

Stating that it was the ground level staff that play a crucial role in the success of the conducting elections, Vikas Raj directed officials to prepare subordinate staff at the lower level of all their duties and responsibilities.

He ordered them to complete every task in the given time-limit for the smooth and proper conducting of the polls.