Certificate verification for BC Overseas Scholarship from June 20

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:49 AM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: The certificate verification for candidates who applied for financial assistance under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Overseas Scholarship Scheme will be conducted from June 20. Of the total of 571 candidates applied for the financial assistance, 438 were from BC castes and 133 EBC.

Candidates who registered in March 2022 should attend the certificate verification along with original certificates as per the details made available on the website https://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in/, BC Welfare department Principal Secretary, B Venkatesham said on Thursday.

The applicants have already been sent SMS detailing certificate verification date, time and office address on their registered mobile number.