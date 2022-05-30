Chaitanya Reddy from Telangana secures 161 rank in Civils

Published Date - 09:38 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Bokka Chaitanya Reddy

Warangal: An Assistant Engineer of the State irrigation department, Bokka Chaitanya Reddy has secured the 161 rank in the UPSC Civil Service exam 2021.

A BTech (Civil Engineering) graduate from the reputed National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, Chitanya Reddy appeared for the interview in her third attempt. She is the daughter of Bokka Sanjeeva Reddy, who is working as the district cooperative officer, and Vinoda, a Sanskrit lecturer. Their family has been residing in Vidyaranyapuri locality near the Kakatiya University campus in Hanamkonda.

Sanjeeva Reddy hails from Chilpakunta village of Nuthankal mandal in the Suryapet district, he settled down in Hanamkonda 20 years ago. “Since my father is a Group-I officer, he encouraged me and my elder brother a lot to prepare for the Civil Services exam from our childhood. My family members, especially my father, colleagues and higher-ups of the irrigation department supported me a lot. My elder brother also supported me a lot,” said Chaitanya Reddy, who was a national level chess player. Though she wanted to become a doctor at one point of time, she was convinced by her father of the importance of becoming a civil servant.

While both she and elder brother Ravi Kiran Reddy prepared for the Civils, she was able to clear the exam with a good rank. Chaitanya Reddy said that she took coaching for six months at the CSB IAS Academy, Hyderabad, under the supervision of its director Bala Latha Mallavarapu.

Chaitanya Reddy got the Assistant Engineer (AE) job in the Irrigation Department in 2016. Earlier, she also got a job with Alstom, an infrastructure company, during the campus placements drive at the NITW in the academic year 2014-15. This ever smiling youngster said that 70 percent of the questions from the irrigation field during her interview with the Civils. “Practice of more questions, improvement in presentation and use of the diagrams helped me to clear the mains exam,” Chaitanya Reddy said.

Several officials and residents of Vidyaranyapuri have made a beeline to her house to congratulate her. Her father Sanjeeva Reddy said he daughter lived up to his expectation and realised his dreams. “I never forced her for the Civils, but I explained to her how she can serve the society, if she becomes a civil servant,” Sajeeva Reddy said.

Parvathi Ranjith Kumar from Warangal secures 574 rank in Civils

A resident of Karmeemabad locality in Warangal, Parvathi Ranjith Kumar, son of Krishnamraju and Madavi, secured the 574 th rank in the Civils. His father is a private employee. Ranjith too got coaching at the CSB IAS Academy in Hyderabad.

