Chandrababu Naidu is hale, doing perfectly fine, confirms medical team

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Rajamahendravaram: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu is hale and healthy, a medical team which examined him in the central prison here, said on Saturday evening.

The team examined him in the wake of concern over his health expressed by his family members and TDP cadres and false alarm in the yellow media.

The panel of doctors who examined him pointed out that Naidu had only skin allergy and added that he spoke to the actively, “Five doctors sought details from Naidu. There is no need to send him to hospital. His body weight now is 67 kg. We conducted all medical tests for him,” the doctors disclosed.

Dr. Sivakumar of the panel said that Naidu took the medicines prescribed by them only after consulting his personal doctors. “He has a skin allergy. We consulted his personal doctors and accordingly provided the treatment. We don’t know his ailments before he was sent to remand. We were shown the medicines used by him. We are not giving any steroids to him,” he stated.

DIG of Prisons Ravi Kiran said that the report of the medical team would be submitted to the court. Nobody neglected him and the prison officials were available to Naidu round the clock. All security measures were being taken and the dermatologist who examined him had made some recommendations. “We act according to protocol and respect all. Naidu is a high profile prisoner. The best medical team is available to him and we are taking care of his health,” he said.

