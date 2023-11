Chandrababu Naidu undergoes 2-hour eye surgery at LV Prasad Eye Hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: TDP supremo and former CM of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, who is out on bail, underwent a 2-hour eye surgery at LV Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.

After the surgery, he went straight to his residence in Jubilee Hills.

A large number of party activists gathered at the eye hospital to catch a glimpse of their leader.

Earlier this year, CBN underwent a successful right eye surgery.

