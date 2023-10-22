Chandrababu Naidu writes to people from prison

In the letter, handed over to his family members when they met him at the Central Prison here on Sunday, he said that he was also present in the people's angle to end the destructive government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Rajamahendravaram: Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu has written an open letter to Telugu people saying that `he is not in jail but in their hearts’.

In the letter, handed over to his family members when they met him at the Central Prison here on Sunday, he said that he was also present in the people’s angle to end the destructive government. Claiming that people were his family, he said while he sat thinking between the prison walls, his 45-year political life unfolded which focussed on development of Telugu people and their welfare.

“They (the government) think they have imprisoned me to keep me away from the people, due to fear of defeat. I may not be in your midst but will be visible everywhere in the form of development,” Chandrababu said.

The TDP president also exuded confidence that he would come out free soon for the sake of people, and work with redoubled zeal for the development of the state.

He recalled that he had announced in Rajamahendravaram that a full-fledged manifesto would be released by Dasara but was imprisoned in the same town. He had requested his wife Bhuvaneswari, who never came out before, to go to the people and fight for them and she had agreed and would go to the people in the name of `Nijam Gelavali’ (truth should prevail) and console the families of those who died due to shock of his illegal arrest, he disclosed.

Chandrababu said that the good will prevail over the evil shortly and extended Vijayadasami greetings to the people in the letter.