Meerpet, Shamshabad set up control rooms

Meerpet Municipal Corporation and Shamshabad Municipality in Ranga Reddy District have set up control rooms and formed monsoon special teams to deal with emergencies related to rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:51 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Meerpet Municipal Corporation and Shamshabad Municipality in Ranga Reddy District have set up control rooms and formed monsoon special teams to deal with emergencies related to rains.

As per the instructions of the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration, Shamshabad set up a call center number – 8523097143 – to receive complaints from residents. Apart from this electricians, and sanitary inspectors are also included in these special teams for quick resolutions.

The control room of the Meerpet Municipal Corporation has appointed eight officers to take calls and be available for assistance. These officers will be a part of this special team and assist residents up to the end of this Monsoon season.

The Executive Engineer and Deputy Executive Engineer will be taking steps to clear the problems of rainwater stagnation, manholes, and overflow of drainages in the area. The town planning officer is directed to take precautionary steps for dilapidated buildings in the area which may collapse due to rains.