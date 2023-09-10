Woman brutally murdered at Chevella

The police suspect the woman might have been murdered and the body left there. Three teams have been formed to investigate the case.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Hyderabad: The body of a woman was found at a farmhouse at Chevella village in Ranga Reddy district on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the body of the woman aged about 30 years was in a highly decomposed state and was noticed in the morning inside the compound of a farm house by some persons. On information, the Chevella police reached the spot and started investigation. A case is registered and senior officials are at the spot.

“We are trying to establish the identity of the woman. Technical assistance is also being taken to crack the case. Three teams are on the job,” a senior police official.