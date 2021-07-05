Charge memos issued to three Tahsildars in Yadadri-Bhongir

Charge memos issued to three Tahsildars for not participating in the video conference

Nalgonda: District Collector Pamela Satpathy on Monday issued charge memos to Tahsildars of Gundala, Rajapeta and Bommalaramaram mandals for not participating in the video conference held by Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programme.

She has also issued memos to the Commissioner of Bhongir Municipality Purnachander and Transco Divisional Engineer (Operations) D S Mallikarjun on cutting down of trees planted under Telangana Ku Haritha Haram (TKHH) at Rayagiri. She instructed the officials to work with a commitment on the implementation of welfare schemes at the field level. She said there would be zero tolerance towards negligent employees.