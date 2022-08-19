Charred bodies of woman, daughter found in Siddipet district

Published Date - 07:35 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Siddipet: The charred bodies of a woman and her daughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Japthi Singaipally village of Mulugu Mandal in Siddipet district on Friday. Police said the deceased were Saggu Gangavvaa (42) and her daughter Saggu Joythi (25) of Vagunuthi village.

According to the Sub-inspector of Police Ranga Krishna, Gangavva was married to one Ilaiah 26 years ago. The couple were having two daughters Joythi and Harathi. Jyothi is born mentally challenged.

However, Ilaiah married another woman Mallavva 15 years ago and they had a son and daughter. For the last few months, Ilaiah was quarrelling with Gangavva over petty issues.

Unable to bear the harassment, the woman along with her daughter committed suicide on Thursday. However, the bodies were traced down on Friday amid the eucalyptus plantation in the outskirts of Japthi Singaipally.

A case was registered against Ilaiah. The investigation is on.