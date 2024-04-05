Chased by loan recovery agents, migrant worker drowns in Khanapuram mini-tank

Vinay (21), who lived at Danavaigudem in Khammam city and his co-worker Ajay Thakur of Uttar Pradesh were said to have purchased two two-wheelers through a finance company.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 08:29 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: A migrant worker, who was allegedly chased by finance recovery agents, fell into the Khanapuram mini-tank at Jayanagar Colony here on Friday and drowned.

But they could not pay the EMI for the last couple of months due to lack of work.

Vinay and Thakur had to pay EMI amounts of Rs.4000 and Rs.14, 000 respectively.

The agents, who recovered Vinay’s vehicle, went to his work place at Jayanagar Colony and entered into an altercation with him about Thakur’s EMI too.

Vinay then ran away from them but the recovery agents, Ramchander and Ajay Kumar, allegedly chased him on their two-wheeler, also pelting him with stones. On the way, Vinay fell into the mini-tank accidentally and drowned.

Based on the complaint of his family members, a case was booked and investigation was taken up, informed Khanapuram Haveli SI Santhosh.