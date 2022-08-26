Cheated by agent, man commits suicide in Medak

Medak: Depressed over financial struggles, a Lambada tribal Gopi Nayak of Havelighanpur committed suicide by consuming pesticide at School Thanda in Medak district on Friday. Villagers said Gopi Nayak had approached an agent to find work in Dubai.

Even after paying a handsome amount to the agent, Gopi did not find desired work in Dubai. He had returned from Dubai a few days ago. As he had spent a huge amount, Nayak took the extreme step, unable to pay the loans he had taken. The Havelighanpur Police have registered a case. The investigation is on to find out the agent.