Check out who are all part of the ‘Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5’  

The reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ has always been associated with antics, mind games and crooked tactics to evict opponents. Besides everything, there is drama that attracts people. And when anything turns controversial and spicy, it would only add to the TRPs of broadcasters.

With four successful seasons under its belt, the ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu franchise is all set to start its Season 5 from September 5.

All the seasons of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ have so far managed to entertain the audience right from the first season, which was hosted by Jr NTR. The fifth season will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna who had also hosted the third and fourth seasons.

The promo was released by Nagarjuna recently. Names from television industry as well as Telugu cinema are likely to play a crucial part in the forthcoming season. Television stars like anchor Ravi, Varshini and Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anee Master, Lobo, Navya Swamy, Aata Sandeep, VJ Sunny and RJ Kajal are set to take part in the show, as per sources.

