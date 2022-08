Chemist dies in road crash in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A chemist died after an auto trolley mowed him down at Uppal on Tuesday.

The victim, Vivek Kishore Solanki (26), a chemist from a firm in IDA Uppal and a resident of the same area, was returning home after shopping at Ramanthapur along with his friend Shubham when the incident occurred.

He was rushed to hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning. The Uppal police are investigating.