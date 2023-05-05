Chemotherapy day care center launched in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

ZP Chairperson K Vijaya inaugurating Day Care Chemotherapy center in Karimnagar district headquarters hospital on Friday

Karimnagar: Chemotherapy services were launched in the district headquarters hospital to help the cancer patients.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson, Kanumalla Vijaya along with Collector RV Karnan inaugurated Day Care Chemotherapy Center in the district headquarters hospital on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the state government was providing quality treatment to the people by developing all facilities in all government hospitals across the state.

As part of it, a psychology counseling center and day care chemotherapy centers were developed in the district headquarters hospital.

Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, DMHO Lalitha Devi, hospital superintendent Ratnamala and others were present.