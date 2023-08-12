Chenetha Health Cards will ensure OP services to weavers: KTR

Yadadri-Bhongir: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said the recently launched Chenetha Health Cards would cover outpatient services among a host of other services to weavers in the State.

Speaking at the Chenetha Varotsavalu celebrations at Pochampally, the Minister said weavers were prone to skin diseases and tuberculosis due to the nature of their work. Color dying of the yarn using their hands was triggering skin diseases for weavers.

Keeping this in mind, the State government had to decide to offer Chenetha Health Cards, which would ensure OP services as well to them. The Centre had withdrawn the scheme for ICICI health insurance for weavers, after which the State government held discussions with ICICI representatives for launching a similar health insurance scheme. However, they were not interested, he said, adding that discussions were then held with the Aarogyasri Trust and the Chenetha Health Card initiative was launched.

Explaining multiple initiatives, including Telangana Chenetha Maggam, Nethannaku Health Card, extension of Nethannaku Bima and the revised ‘Chenetha Mithra’ scheme taken up by the State government for the welfare of weavers, Rama Rao said he had conducted a review meeting with officials and sent them to places like Pochampally, Munugode, Devarakonda and others to get field level information following the complaint of some leaders that there was a gap between schemes and their implementation.

Asking the weavers to adopt new technologies, the Minister also asked weavers to switch over to frame looms from pit looms. The State government had allocated Rs.40 crore for the purpose. The weavers must take ID cards issued by the TSCO, which would help in getting the benefits of welfare schemes meant for them, he added.

Announcing that the Pochampally Handloom Park, which was purchased by the State government with Rs.14.2 crore after its closure, would be developed to provide employment to weavers, he said the profits would be shared among families of weavers. The weavers would literally be the owners, he said, adding that plans were afoot for a textile museum at Uppal Bhagayat.

Pointing out that the Centre had scrapped the Handloom Development Board and Powerloom Board, hurting the interests of weavers in the country, the Minister also pointed out that a five percent GST was imposed on handlooms by the Narendra Modi government.

Stating that a coalition government would come to power at the Centre after the next elections, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had to be supported to play a crucial role in national politics.

Earlier, the Minister laid the foundation stone for development of the Pochampally Textile Park and unveiled a statue of a Nethanna (weaver). He also laid a foundation stone for an integrated veg and meat market at Pochampally.