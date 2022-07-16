Cherish Telangana’s rich culture and cuisine at Novotel’s Bonalu brunch

Published: Updated On - 02:29 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: Bonalu is a popular Telangana festival that venerates Mahankali, the Hindu goddess of time and death and pays homage to her.

The celebrations are incomplete without a Bonalu special feast and an elaborate spread of local Telangana cuisine.

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre is organising a Bonalu brunch so you can cherish their chefs’ specially-curated delicacies. These include dishes like ‘Karepak Kodi Kaleji fry’, ‘Telangana Kodi Rost’, ‘Tawa Fish’, ‘Fish Pulusu’, ‘Pulihora’, ‘Dosakaya Chutney’, ‘Alugadda Vankaya Masala’, ‘Beerakaya Changa Papu Kura’, ‘Sabudana Payasam’, ‘Nuvvula Laddu’, etc.,

Where: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, HITEC City

When: July 17 and 24

Time: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

For reservations, call: +91 9642326162

