Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy resigns from BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 March 2024, 12:42 PM

File photo of MP Ranjith Reddy.

Hyderabad: Chevella MP, G Ranjith Reddy, on Sunday resigned from the BRS.

In his resignation letter addressed to party president K Chandrashekhar Rao, he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity and support given to him by the party leadership.

He attributed what he called his difficult decision to pursue the alternative path to the current political circumstances in the State.