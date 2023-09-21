Chhattisgarh CM Baghel calls for Women’s Reservation Bill implementation by 2024

By ANI Published Date - 11:50 AM, Thu - 21 September 23

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the Women’s Reservation Bill should be implemented in 2024 with immediate effect as suggested by former Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Speaking to the media at Raipur, CM Baghel said, “They (BJP) are a cheat. The Women’s Reservation Bill that has been brought has been supported by Congress but it will be implemented after the Census and Delimitation take place. This will take years”.

The CM also mentioned that Congress leader, Sonia Gandhi, who initiated the debate on the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniam in the Lok Sabha, said that “it should be implemented with immediate effect”. “But we don’t see that happening. It should be implemented in the 2024 elections,” Baghel said.

The Women’s Reservation Bill which was passed in the Lok Sabha a day ago will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha today.

“In Rajya Sabha, it will be brought through Supplementary Business as we were late in Lok Sabha yesterday. Lok Sabha Secretariat knows better about it. But I can tell you that discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha today.”,” Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Thursday.

The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is the first bill passed by Lok Sabha during the special session after it shifted to the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

The ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ is a “historic legislation” that will further boost women’s empowerment and will enable “greater participation of women in our political process,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha.

The bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the first sitting of the House in the new Parliament building. The five-day Special Session of Parliament began on Monday and will conclude on Friday.